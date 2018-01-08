What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season

Documentary filmmaking commonly doesn’t afford much celebrity status to its creators that works of fiction benefit from, this, combined with the scarcity of info and unknown project status on upcoming docs means there is no better time to relaunch IONCINEMA.com’s feature, What’s Up Doc?, our bi-monthly, in the moment, top 100, most anticipated documentary films list of docu projects that are moments away from premiering at a festival, or at some creative germination phase. My name is Matthew Roe, I’ll be your guide to films that documentary film lovers, and community at large will want to keep tabs on.

I would be remiss if I didn’t laud a handful of films given us in 2017 before immediately moving on to those soon-to-be-released. Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana delivered Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (read review), a stylish dive into the turbulent history and significant role of Native Americans in popular music. Jennifer Brea made her bittersweet debut with Unrest (read review), a fervid diary-turned-dissection of the facts and fictions surrounding Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Rahul Jain scrutinized abject poverty in Machines (read review), a haunting immersion into the working conditions of textile workers in Gujarat, India. Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous are harshly candid and visually arresting with The Work (read review), an observation of a four-day intensive group therapy program in Folsom State Prison. Finally, Miguel Coyula blended the surreal and poetic in my favorite docu of the year Nadie; an impressionistic conversation with Rafael Alcides, a poet of the Cuban Revolution rushing to salvage his unpublished manuscripts as the ink is literally fading from their pages.

After the collective post-traumatic stress disorder and cinema riches of 2017, the new year appears to be no less lofty as the latest slate of high-profile documentaries are set to premiere at Sundance later this month. Academy Award-winning juggernaut Louie Psihoyos (The Cove, Racing Extinction) tops our list with The Game Changers, unique social and cultural leaders dispelling myths of veganism, as well as emphasizing its positive impact on the climate. It is produced by UFC fighter James Wilks (the originator of the project), and executive produced by James Cameron (all of whom are unsurprisingly vegan). This landed a spot in the Documentary Premieres section.

Robert Greene uses locals of the titular Arizona town to stage recreations of the controversial deportation of over a thousand immigrant miners in Bisbee ’17, rounding out his third collaboration with 4th Row Films and producers Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, and Douglas Tirola (Actress, Kate Plays Christine). This isn’t to be confused with the 1999 historical fiction paperback by Robert Houston, which shares the same title, setting and time period. Lauren Greenfield is set to finally premiere Generation Wealth, a near decade-long project which will triple-up as “a museum exhibition, a photographic monograph, and a feature documentary film” dissecting our disturbing obsession with wealth. Produced by Greenfield and her husband Frank Evers as Evergreen Pictures, and distributed by Amazon Studios.

The eclectic Emmy Award-winner Peter Kunhardt returns to the director’s chair (after successfully directing Becoming Warren Buffett and producing The Newspaperman for HBO earlier in 2017) with King in the Wilderness, parsing the final years of Martin Luther King Jr. Produced by Kunhardt and his son Teddy as Kunhardt Productions.

After famously walking off the project in 2013 by stating he “would rather die than work on this” (only to return some months later), Stephen Loveridge will finally make his feature directorial debut with MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A. This long-gestating biography of the Sri Lankan/British rapper and record producer M.I.A. is built from a library of personal footage spanning decades. Produced by Lori Cheatle, Andrew Goldman, and Paul Mezey through Cinereach.

Other titles that we have our laser pointed towards include Amy Scott’s debut with Hal, examining director Hal Ashby’s life and work. Produced by Christine Beebe, Lisa Janssen, Jonathan Lynch, and Brian Morrow of Shark Pig. Maxim Pozdorovkin (Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer) explores the cult of President Trump through Russian state propaganda in Our New President. Produced by Pozdorovkin, Charlotte Cook, and Joe Bender of Third Party Films. Academy Award-nominee Christian Frei (War Photographer) and Maxim Arbugaev bring us Genesis 2.0, debating the ethics of resurrecting extinct species after well-preserved mammoths are discovered in the arctic.

# Film Title Filmmaker(s) Status Last Month’s Ranking 1 The Game Changers Louie Psihoyos Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 2 Bisbee ’17 Robert Greene Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 3 Generation Wealth Lauren Greenfield Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 4 King in the Wilderness Peter Kunhardt Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 5 MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A. Stephen Loveridge Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 6 Jane Fonda in Five Acts Susan Lacy Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 7 Dark Money Kimberly Reed Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 8 Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Morgan Neville Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 9 Genesis 2.0 Christian Frei, Maxim Arbugaev Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 10 The Devil We Know Stephanie Soechtig Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 11 Black Mother Khalik Allah Post Production ⭑ New! 12 306 Hollywood Elan Bogarin, Jonathan Bogarin Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 13 Seeing Allred Sophie Sartain, Roberta Grossman Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 14 Crime + Punishment Stephen Maing Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 15 On Her Shoulders Alexandria Bombach Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 16 Hal Amy Scott Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 17 Kusama – Infinity Heather Lenz Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 18 The Sentence Rudy Valdez Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 19 Quiet Heroes Jenny Mackenzie, Jared Ruga, Amanda Stoddard Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 20 Inventing Tomorrow Laura Nix Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 21 Our New President Maxim Pozdorovkin Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 22 RBG Betsy West, Julie Cohen Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 23 Minding the Gap Bing Liu Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 24 The Last Race Michael Dweck Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 25 The Cleaners Moritz Riesewieck, Hans Block Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 26 The Price of Everything Nathaniel Kahn Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 27 Studio 54 Matt Tyrnauer Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 28 A Woman Captured Bernadett Tuza-Ritter Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 29 Between Two Worlds Janus Metz/Sine Plambech Post Production ⭑ New! 30 Hale County This Morning, This Evening RaMell Ross Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 31 Shirkers Sandi Tan Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 32 Believer Don Argott Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 33 This is Home Alexandra Shiva Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 34 Half the Picture Amy Adrion Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 35 The Oslo Diaries Mor Loushy, Daniel Sivan Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 36 The Pain of Others Penny Lane Rotterdam Preem ⭑ New! 37 Three Identical Strangers Tim Wardle Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 38 Of Fathers and Sons Talal Derki Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 39 Kailash Derek Doneen Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 40 Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind Marina Zenovich Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 41 Anote’s Ark Matthieu Rytz Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 42 The Man Who Stole Banksy Marco Proserpio Completed ⭑ New! 43 Chef Flynn Cameron Yates Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 44 Westwood Lorna Tucker Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 45 A Polar Year Samuel Collardey Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 46 Bad Reputation Kevin Kerslake Sundance Preem ⭑ New! 47 Charm City Marilyn Ness Post-Prod ⭑ New! 48 Impeachment Petra Costa Post-Production ⭑ New! 49 The Infiltrators Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera Post-Prod ⭑ New! 50 People’s Republic of Desire Hao Wu Completed ⭑ New!

Legend:

⭑ New to Chart

⬄ No Change

⬆ Position Increase

⬇ Position Drop

# Film Title Filmmaker(s) Status Last Month’s Ranking 51 Fahrenheit 11/9 Michael Moore Filming ⭑ New! 52 Deadpan (fka as Lord of Obstacles?) Kirsten Johnson Filming ⭑ New! 53 The Blue Wall Richard Rowley Filming ⭑ New! 54 They Fight Andrew Renzi Completed ⭑ New! 55 Born in China Nanfu Wang, Lynn Zhang Filming ⭑ New! 56 The Pervert’s Guide To XXIst Century Sophie Fiennes Unknown ⭑ New! 57 SK13 Tony Zierra Post-Production ⭑ New! 58 DeLorean Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce Post-Prod ⭑ New! 59 Epicentro Hubert Sauper Filming ⭑ New! 60 Weinstein Ursula MacFarlane In Development ⭑ New! 61 Alt-Right Adam Bhala Lough Unknown ⭑ New! 62 Nordic Trips Iain Forsyth, Jane Pollard Unknown ⭑ New! 63 Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets Bill Ross, Turner Ross In Development ⭑ New! 64 Nobody in This World is Better Than Us Roberto Minervini Post-Production ⭑ New! 65 Oh Moscow Sally Potter Unknown ⭑ New! 66 I Walk Jørgen Leth Unknown ⭑ New! 67 Prophets of Rage Karim Amer Unknown ⭑ New! 68 Ingmar Bergman – Legacy of a Defining Genius Margarethe von Trotta, Felix Moeller Filming ⭑ New! 69 Ken Burns Ken Burns Filming ⭑ New! 70 The Acali Experiment Marcus Lindeen Unknown ⭑ New! 71 Aleph Iva Radivojevic Filming ⭑ New! 72 Blackout Alexander Porter, James George, Yasmin Elayat Filming ⭑ New! 73 Mudflow Cynthia Wade, Sasha Friedlander Completed ⭑ New! 74 Always in Season Jacqueline Olive Filming ⭑ New! 75 Facing the Dragon Sedika Mojadidi Filming ⭑ New! 76 Freedom Fields Naziha Arebi Post-Prod ⭑ New! 77 Warrior Women Christina D. King, Elizabeth Castle Post-Production ⭑ New! 78 Pope Francis: A Man of His Word Wim Wenders Completed ⭑ New! 79 Untitled Religious Activism Documentary Penny Lane Filming ⭑ New! 80 Stray Elizabeth Lo Filming ⭑ New! 81 All Light, Everywhere Theo Anthony Announced ⭑ New! 82 Taste of Sky Michael Lei Completed ⭑ New! 83 Forgiveness Elizabeth Stopford Filming ⭑ New! 84 United Skates Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown Post-Prod ⭑ New! 85 Untitled Jennifer Laude Project PJ Raval Post-Prod ⭑ New! 86 United Nations – The End of the Beginning Lea Glob, Andreas Koefoed In Development ⭑ New! 87 The Second Israel Michale Boganim In Development ⭑ New! 88 The Island Anca Damian Unknown ⭑ New! 89 The Scar Noor Afshan Mirza, Brad Butler Complete ⭑ New! 90 Cain, Abel & The Cowgirl Dina Amer Unknown ⭑ New! 91 Maradona Asif Kapadia Filming ⭑ New! 92 Staring Through the Glass Seamus Murphy In Development ⭑ New! 93 La Société de Spectacle Göran Hugo Olsson, Sophie Vuković Unknown ⭑ New! 94 I Die Erik Pope Unknown ⭑ New! 95 Hello Ladies Deborah Stratman Unknown ⭑ New! 96 XY Chelsea Tim Travers Hawkins Filming ⭑ New! 97 Untitled Marion Stokes Project Matt Wolf Post-Prod ⭑ New! 98 Golden Dawn Girls Havard Bustnes Complete ⭑ New! 99 Untitled Hollywood Sexual Assault Project Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering Filming ⭑ New! 100 A Comedian In A Syrian Tragedy Rami Farah Post-Production ⭑ New!

