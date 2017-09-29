Connect with us
Banner

Interview: Sean Baker (The Florida Project)

Interviews

Interview: Sean Baker (The Florida Project)

Published on

There was some magical kingdom type magic dust when Sean Baker premiered The Florida Project in the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. Truth be told, this slayed dragons, audiences and critics alike showing and the a24 Folks swooped in and picked up the rights to the pic not too long after this conversation below. Having its North American premiere at TIFF with a showing at NYFF this weekend, I had the chance to talk (and walk) on the Croisette with Sean (check out the 9 minute mark) where I got to speak about this location specific backdrop, the craftsmanship behind the visual work, his approach in working with child actors and finally how Willem Dafoe took on the character.

A24 release the film in theaters on Friday, October 6th.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Interviews

Banner
Banner

Super 8: Trending

Reviews

Dayveon | Review
The Unknown Girl Dardenne Review

Reviews

The Unknown Girl | Review
Darren Aronofsky mother! review

Reviews

mother! | Review
Andrea Pallaoro Hannah Review

Reviews

Hannah | 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Review
Tulipani Love Honour and a Bicycle PosterTulipani Love Honour and a Bicycle Poster

Reviews

Tulipani, Love, Honour and a Bicycle | 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Review
Paul Schrader First Reformed Review

Reviews

First Reformed | 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Review
The Journey Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji Review

Reviews

The Journey | 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Review
Lucrecia Martel Zama

Indie Film News

Zama | 2017 Toronto International Film Festival Review
Banner
Banner
To Top