Interview: Jesse Noah Klein (We’re Still Together)

“in finding each other, they begin to learn over the course of the film, how it is they should be communicating…” – Jesse Noah Klein

Selected in Competition at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival and beginning its theatrical release tour in North America, the micro-budgeted We’re Still Together is a duel/dual journey into the night where two strangers meet, get a feeling for each other’s own realities, form a haphazard alliance and despite all the difference character traits somehow find commonality.

I got to speak to Jesse Noah Klein, a fellow Montrealer and former IONCINEMA.com contributor in a setting that could have easily been a backdrop in the film. Together we talked about the convergence, controlling and confrontational qualities found in his character pairing, visual assessing this world and how it was to work with his brother (actor/director Joey Klein) as creative collaborator.

We’re Still Together opens tonite in Montreal.