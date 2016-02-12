Home / Indie Film News / Acquisitions - Indie Films / Tie Me Up, Eye Me Down: Magnet Releasing Ankles Nicolas Pesce’s “The Eyes of My Mother”

By on February 12, 2016
The Eyes of My Mother Magnet Releasing

Magnolia was mostly sticking to docu items, but Variety reports that Magnet Releasing have landed worldwide distribution rights to The Eyes of My Mother – Nicolas Pesce’s break-out directorial debut will receive a theatrical debut later this year.

Gist: This centers around a young girl who raises herself alone in isolation after a tragedy besets her family.

Worth Noting: Pesce got his start working in commercial work and video clips including Tei Shi’s Bassically.

Do We Care?: Our #2 pick for the Best New Voice out of Sundance, our Nicholas Bell called this Sundance ★★★★ star standout “a spectacularly gruesome calling card which may deconstruct the notion of the physical lens through which living beings observe the world, but seems to hint these particular organs are hardly inherent windows to the soul.”

