Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #61. Untitled Chris Morris Comedy

Can you believe it’s been eight years since Chris Morris’ 2010 debut Four Lions? The breakthrough writer-director, who won a BAFTA for Best Debut hasn’t been completely radio silence, having directed four episodes of the television series “Veep” over the past several years. But the recent news of a secret project filming across the US, Santo Domingo, and Dominican Republic is certainly promising. Although both title and plot synopsis have been kept under wraps, Morris has assembled a cast consisting of Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, and Denis O’Hare in what might potentially be a comedy in the vein of his debut feature.

Release Date/Prediction: Morris brought Four Lions to Sundance in 2010, and with filming only recently completed, it would seem a repeat in Park City (as well as Berlin) wouldn’t be possible. Morris may have the potential to break into Cannes with his latest project—but if he’s bypassed on the Croisette for whatever reason, we’ll be sure to see him pop up in comp at Venice or TIFF in the fourth quarter.