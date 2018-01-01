Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #86. Adrian Garcia Bogliano’s Black Circle

Black Circle

Mexican director Adrian Garcia Bogliano has become a favorite international genre auteur thanks to a variety of B-grade titles over the past decade. His break-out came in 2012 with the ambient Here Comes the Devil (Bogliano also contributed to the omnibus The ABCs of Death the same year). He quickly followed that up with English language debut Late Phases (2014) (read review) and comedy-horror Scherzo Diablico (2015). Bogliano’s latest, Black Circle, promises to be a genre aficionado’s delight. A Swedish co-pro, Bogliano tapped genre star Christina Lindberg of the infamous They Call Her One Eye (1973), which inspired Tarantino’s Kill Bill, as one of a pair of sisters whose lives change dramatically after listening to a vinyl album recorded in the 1970s. Although the scant plot details sounds similar to Rob Zombie’s The Lords of Salem (2012), Bogliano’s certainly commands intrigue. The film also stars Inger Nilsson, who was Sweden’s Pippi Longstocking in the 1970s.

Release Date/Prediction: Bogliano will likely bow out of a genre sidebar, such as SXSW (where his last films premiered) or potentially at TIFF’s Midnight Madness.