Connect with us
Adrian Panek Werewolf

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #60. Adrian Panek’s Werewolf

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #60. Adrian Panek’s Werewolf

Published on

Werewolf

One of the more foreboding projects of 2018 promises to be Polish director Adrian Panek’s sophomore film, Werewolf. Set immediately after the end of WWII in 1945, several child survivors of the concentration camp Gross-Rosen are deposited in a tiny orphanage in the middle of the woods run by fellow survivor Hanna, a twenty-year-old girl. As the children attempt to recoup, the orphanage is set upon by ravenous wolf dogs that had previously used to guard them in the camp. Obviously, metaphorical motifs of restored civilization versus the void of the wilderness will be juxtaposed in the limbo represented by the orphanage, but Panek’s subject matters sounds as fascinating as it does disturbing. Danuta Stenka, Sonia Mietelica, Nicolas Przygoda and Werner Daehn make up the cast.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Panek’s 2011 debut Daas never ventured outside of Poland, but the Polish/Dutch/German co-production, which filmed from July through November seems destined to make a formidable festival entry. While the shooting schedule may preclude a possibility of Berlin, Panek may find himself seeking a Cannes premiere, potentially in Directors’ Fortnight or Un Certain Regard.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
the-conversation
To Top