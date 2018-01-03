Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #56. Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Fugue

Fugue

Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska became an instant breakout success with her debut The Lure (read review), a 1980s set horror musical about two sister sirens who tend to kill their lovers which picked up a Special Jury Prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was recently added to the coveted Criterion Collection. Her follow-up film Fugue follows a woman who has lost her memory and the ensuing identity issues which follow. Gabriela Muskala (also the scribe on the project), Lukasz Simlat, Malgorzata Buczkowska and Piotr Skiba star.

Release Date/Prediction: Currently in post-production, Smoczynska could utilize her relationship with Sundance to return to the festival in 2019, however, Fugue will likely want to drop at a European-centric, big film fest looking for new female auteurs.