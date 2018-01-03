Connect with us
Alfonso Cuaron's Roma

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #45. Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma

Published on

Roma

We’ve been waiting five years for the next project from Alfonso Cuaron after his Oscar winning 2013 big budget Gravity. Intriguingly, Cuaron is returning to his first production in Mexico since his 2001 international breakthrough Y Tu Mama Tambien. Titled Roma, the film chronicles a year in the life of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Cuaron has revealed little about the project other than it will include the Corpus Christi Massacre in the plot.

Release Date/Prediction: We had predicted Cuaron might be ready in time for Venice 2017 with Roma, but post-production looks to have this ready in time for either Berlin or Cannes (neither fest has programmed a Cuaron title previously). Cuaron has competed twice in Venice (with Y Tu Mama Tambien and Children of Men), while Gravity opened the 2013 festival, so his established relationship might mean we’ll have to wait until Venice 2018.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

