Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #18. Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows

Everybody Knows

Asghar Farhadi has quickly become the most prominent Iranian filmmaker over the past decade. After winning the Golden Bear at the 2011 Berlinale for his fifth film, A Separation, Farhadi’s title went on to collect an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, a feat he repeated in 2016 for The Salesman (read review). Farhadi’s next two features went on to play in the Cannes competition, including his French language debut The Past (read review) (which won Berenice Bejo a Best Actress award) and 2016’s The Salesman (which won Best Actor for Shaheb Hosseini as well as Best Screenplay). Anticipation has been high for his Spanish language project which was announced around the time as his last feature. Starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, the Pedro Almodovar produced film, now known as Everybody Knows (aka Todos lo saben), concerns a Spanish woman who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband in tow while she’s forced to contend with past secrets brought to light.

Release Date/Prediction: Filming began in late August on Everybody Knows, so we expect Farhadi to be prepped to return to Cannes in the main competition for a third time.