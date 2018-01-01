Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #81. Guillaume Nicloux's Les confins du monde

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #81. Guillaume Nicloux’s Les confins du monde

Les confins du monde

The fast paced Guillaume Nicloux (who has premiered a new film project in succession from 2012 to 2016) filmed his ambitious WWII project, Confines of the World, in early 2017. Adapted from Erwan Bergot’s “Commando Vandenberghe: Le Pirate du Delta by scribe Jerome Beaujour (who worked in Nicloux’s version of The Nun, based on a novel by Denis Diderot and initially filmed by Jacques Rivette in 1966), this is Nicloux’s third feature in a row to feature Gerard Depardieu (following Valley of Love and The End), and promises to be one of the director’s most ambitious projects as it follows the life of a military chief during the 1940 Indochina war and his affair with a Vietnamese woman.

Release Date/Prediction: Considering the speed of his productions, we had The Confines of the World tipped to appear by late 2017 somewhere on the festival circuit (even though Nicloux has yet to premiere out of Venice). Nicloux competed in Locarno (1992’s Dirty Life), but started to receive international attention following a Jury Award for 2014’s The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq at Tribeca. He also competed in 2013 Berlin with a remake of The Nun and in 2015 Cannes with Valley of Love, both starring Isabelle Huppert. 2016’s The End premiered in Berlin’s Forum. The Confines of the World has been tipped to receive a domestic release in early January of 2018—if her were to appear in an international festival, it would have to be Berlin.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

