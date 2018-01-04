Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #24. Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers

The Sisters Brothers

One of 2018’s most highly anticipated items is Jacques Audiard’s English language debut The Sisters Brothers, his first project since winning the Palme d’Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for Dheepan (read review). Writer/director Thomas Bidegain (2015’s Les Cowboys) adapted the screenplay from the celebrated novel by Patrick Dewitt set in 1850s Oregon where a gold prospector (Jake Gyllenhall) is pursued by the Sisters Brothers (Reilly, Phoenix), a pair of assassins. Audiard’s eight feature film promises to be his most playful item and should secure him additional international renown.

Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers

Release Date/Prediction: Considering Audiard won the Palme d’Or for his last feature (and has competed four times in total, winning Best Screenplay in 1996 for A Self-Made Hero and the Grand Prize of the Jury in 2009 for A Prophet), this should definitely be a starry addition to the Cannes 2018 lineup.
