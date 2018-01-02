Connect with us
Jan Svankmajer The Insects

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #80. Jan Svankmajer’s The Insects

Published on

The Insects

Legendary Czech filmmaker Jan Svankmajer, at the age of 79, has been working what’s been announced as his last project The Insects for the past five years (and his first film since 2010’s Surviving Life (Theory and Practice). Known for his combination of live action and animation, famously in his 1988 version of Lewis Carroll’s Alice and more recently in masterworks like Little Otik (2000) and Lunacy (2005), Svankmajer returns to classic literature for the inspiration of his latest. Previously taking pages from Goethe (Lesson Faust, 1994) and Poe (Lunacy), Svankmajer is loosely basing his latest on a 1922 play from the Capek Brothers, From the Life of Insects (aka The Insect Play), combined with Kafka’s The Metamorphoses. Six amateur thespians meet in a pub to rehearse the Čapeks’ play, while their personal stories interweave with those of the characters they are about to play. The play is intended as a backdrop in which insects behave like humans and humans like insects. The division of six separate characters is reminiscent of the set-up used in his 1996 film, Conspirators of Pleasure.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: We’ve been tracking Svankmajer’s The Insects for the past several years and we can finally open the champagne as the film will premiere in Rotterdam. After a successful crowd-funding campaign in mid-2016 to assemble the rest of the film’s budget (in order to complete the film’s complex animation with previously filmed live footage, we are hopeful Svankmajer should be ready to premiere in the coming year. While several of Svankmajer’s short films have premiered in competition at Cannes and Berlin, his narrative feature record includes a Special Jury Prize win out of 1994 Karlovy Vary for Faust and competing in Locarno with 1996’s Conspirators of Pleasure. His last feature, Surviving Life premiered out of competition at Venice.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight

Disc Reviews

Tuesday Blus: Arturo Ripstein’s Time to Die, John Trengove’s The Wound, Etc.
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
the-conversation
To Top