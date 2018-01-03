Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #55. Jesper Ganslandt’s Jimmie

Jimmie

It’s now been six years since Swedish director Jesper Ganslandt’s familial reunion drama Blondie (2012), where it appeared in Venice Days. It was a follow-up to Ganslandt’s heavy 2009 drama The Ape (2009), both projects which inspired Hollywood producers to court the director with two projects which would ultimately fall apart, including a wartime drama featuring Robert Pattinson and another starring Will Smith. As he commences his English language debut Beast of Burden starring Daniel Radcliffe (also due in 2018), Gandslandt’s fourth Swedish feature, Jimmie, which concerns a father and his young son (played by Ganslandt and his own child, Hunter Ganslandt) who are on the run. The project (winner of the Eurimages Lab Project Award for Most Promising Project) is said to be in the tradition of Ganslandt’s 2006 debut Farewell Falkenberg and uses the current refugee crisis as an informative backdrop. This features Jesper, Hunter, Christopher Wagelin and Anna Littorin.

Release Date/Prediction: While we had predicted Jimmie to appear on the festival circuit in 2017, it seems the film is scheduled for domestic release in March, which means it has a good chance of premiering in Berlin, perhaps in a competition slot (his previous two titles received their North American premieres out of TIFF).