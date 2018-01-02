Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #63. Joachim Lafosse’s Keep Going

Keep Going

Belgian director Joachim Lafosse knows something about keep on keeping on, forging quickly ahead with his eighth feature Keep Going just as his 2016 title After Love (read review) settles into a DVD release stateside. Several of Lafosse’s titles have broken into international acclaim, first on a performance from Isabelle Huppert in his 2006 title Private Property, and then again with his 2012 melodrama Our Children (aka Love Without Reason). After being part of the first crop of Platform competitors at 2015 TIFF with The White Knights, Lafosse returned for a third time to the Directors’ Fortnight with his Berenice Bejo headlined marital drama After Love. His latest stars recent Cesar nominated Virginie Efira (Victoria) and Kacey Mottet-Klein (of Ursula Meier’s Sister and Techine’s Being 17) as a mother and son who trek across Kyrgyzstan on horseback in an effort to relieve the violence and malaise they’ve sunken into. Notably, this is Lafosse’s first adaptation from a source material, based on the novel by Laurent Mauvignier.

Release Date/Prediction: Production on Keep Going began at the tail end of October. Lafosse’s title will likely be in consideration for Cannes, though he faces stiff competition for the coveted French language slots. A return to Directors’ Fortnight may be possible, or perhaps Lafosse will hold out for comp slots in Venice or Platform as with The White Knights (which would make him the first director to compete twice in the program’s fourth year of existence).