Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #90. Jose Padilha’s 7 Days in Entebbe

Brazilian director Jose Padilha was one of many unfortunate foreign auteurs burned by the Hollywood studio system with his 2014 reboot of RoboCop. Prior to that, he was the untarnished director of 2007’s Elite Squad and it’s 2010 sequel Elite Squad: The Enemy Within, violent, true crime sagas which starred Wagner Moura prior to his celebrated “Narcos” days as Pablo Escobar. Thankfully, Padilha has returned with another true-life saga (another hostage crisis hopefully of the Bus 174 level) in the UK produced 7 Days in Entebbe, wherein four hijackers take over a plane in 1976, forcing it to land in Entebbe, Uganda for the purposes of freeing Palestinians jailed in Israel. A stellar international cast headlined by Rosamund Pike should make this a formidable item in the first quarter of 2018.

Release Date/Prediction: US distributor Focus Features has set the film’s release date for March 16, 2008. A Berlin Film Fest or SXSW preem be in the cards.
