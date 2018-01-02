Connect with us
Kim Ki-duk Human, Space, Time and Human

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #65. Kim Ki-duk’s Human, Space, Time and Human

Published on

Human, Space, Time and Human

Perennial South Korean auteur Kim Ki-duk is back with his twenty-first narrative feature Human, Space, Time and Human, which concerns a group of people who wake up on a battleship no longer floating on water. The premise, which sounds like a claustrophobic version of Alfred Hitchcock’s Lifeboat (1944) will be used as a metaphor to explore incongruences of human nature. Ki-duk claims he made the film in order to stop hating humans. Although Ki-duk has seemed to be more prolific than ever since debuting his only documentary, Arirang (2010), which profiled his breakdown after an accident on the set of his previous film (the experience netted him an award out of the Un Certain Regard program at Cannes), he tends to veer between the bizarre and the extreme (as evidenced by his 2012 Golden Lion Winner Pieta and the outrageously perverse Moebius in 2013) and schmaltzy, heavy-handed melodrama (2016’s The Net). His latest sounds to be on the more grueling side of things, though we hope in a return to his more provocative proclivities, such as 2006’s Time. Ahn Sung-ki , Ryoo Seung-bum, Lee Sung-jae and Jang Keun-suk star.

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Ki-duk has been featured in nearly every significant film festival’s competition, including Cannes (Breathe, 2006), Berlin (Bad Guy, 2001; Samaritan Girl, 2004, which took home Best Director), Locarno (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…Spring, 2003), and Venice (competing four times with The Isle, 2000; Address Unknown, 2001; 3 Iron, 2004, which won the Silver Lion, and then 2012’s Golden Lion Winning Pieta). Although Venice is Ki-duk’s favored venue (2016’s The Net also bowed here, albeit in a sidebar), Human, Space, Time and Human is currently in post-production suggesting he’ll appear in Berlin or at Cannes, potentially for his third stint in Un Certain Regard.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo

Festival Lab News

Maya Vitkova, Amman Abbasi & Beth de Araújo Among 2018 Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab Fellows
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
the-conversation
To Top