Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: # 27. Laszlo Nemes’ Sunset

Anticipation is high for the sophomore film from Hungary’s Laszlo Nemes following his grueling Holocaust drama Son of Saul (interview), which took home the Grand Prize of the Jury and the FIPRESCI Prize out of Cannes 2015, and went on to win both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Nemes returns with Sunset, which focuses on a young woman who comes of age in Budapest prior to the onset of WWI. Set in 1913, a young seamstress grows up in an orphanage. After visiting the hat shop once owned by her parents, she learns she has a brother and sets off in search for him. Nemes has collected a hodgepodge of international players, including Hungarian Juli Jakab in the lead role and her countryman Sandor Zsoter, as well as noted Romanian actor Vlad Ivanov and Austria’s Susanne Wuest.

Release Date/Prediction: Now in post-production, we expect Nemes will make a return to Cannes 2018 with Sunset considering the reception of Son of Saul.