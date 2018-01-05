Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: # 5. Mia Hansen-Løve’s Maya

Maya

After winning Best Director at the 2016 Berlinale thanks to her exquisite Isabelle Huppert starrer Things to Come (read review), French director Mia Hansen-Løve finally received the international attention she’s deserved since celebrated sophomore film The Father of My Children (2009). On the heels of her latest film’s theatrical release, two new Hansen-Løve projects were announced, the first being the India set Maya, which stars the director’s favored actor Roman Kolinka as a French war reporter who attempts to forget himself in foreign climes after escaping captivity in Syria. Originally, the title was meant to star Juliette Binoche, who it seems has since been replaced by Dutch actress Johanna ter Steege (of Sluizer’s classic The Vanishing, 1988) due to setbacks with Denis’ High Life. Several additional supporting cast members are cause for celebration, including Denis regular Alex Descas and Judith Chemla (who gave a formidable lead performance in Brize’s recent A Woman’s Life).

Release Date/Prediction: Although Hansen-Løve has been part of the official Cannes program twice prior (2007’s All is Forgiven; 2009’s The Father of My Children, for which she picked up a prize in Un Certain Regard), she has been overlooked for comp in recent years, (e.g Eden premiered at TIFF in 2014). With her highly touted Berlin win in 2016, she may have a running shot at the Croisette this year, where she could potentially rival husband Olivier Assayas.