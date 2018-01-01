Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #84. Michael Winterbottom’s The Wedding Guest

The Wedding Guest

British director Michael Winterbottom has directed over twenty-five narratives features, three documentaries, and a handful of television series/projects since he started out in 1988—in fact, 2001 marks the only year in his career where Winterbottom did not unveil some kind of product. 2017 saw his third installment of the popular Steve Coogan/Rob Brydon series with The Trip to Spain. Winterbottom recently announced his intentions to direct The Wedding Guest, which will film in early 2018 in Mumbai with Dev Patel as the lead role. Winterbottom hasn’t revealed any details on the plot, but Winterbottom has filmed several projects in India, including 2007’s A Mighty Heart and his Thomas Hardy update, Trishna (2011).

Release Date/Prediction: Historically, Sundance and Berlin have been Winterbottom’s favored grounds. He has competed six times in Berlin, winning the Golden Bear in 2002 for In This World and the Silver Bear in 2006 for The Road to Guantanamo (his 2016 film On the Road played at the 2017 festival in the Generation 14plus sidebar). He’s competed three times in the Cannes competition (1997’s Welcome to Sarajevo; 1999’s Wonderland; 2002’s 24 Hour Party People) and once in Venice (2003’s Code 46)—he’s competed at Karlovy Vary once and San Sebastian three times, as well. With filming taking place in early 2018, we assumed the earliest The Wedding Guest will be ready is fourth quarter 2018, so a return to Venice, San Sebastian, or potentially even a premiere out of Sundance 2019 (where items like The Trip to Italy and The Look of Love premiered).