Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #39. Nadav Lapid’s Synonymes

Israeli director Nadav Lapid, who broke out with 2011 debut Policeman at the Locarno Film Festival (where it won the Special Jury Prize) should finally have his third feature, the Paris set Synonymes completed for 2018. Produced by Said Ben Said, Lapid casts Tom Mercier in the lead role of his project formerly known as Micro Robert, an autobiographical glance at the director’s own experiences in France. John Sehil and Jonathan Boudina also star.

Release Date/Prediction: With filming taking place in November and December, Lapid could potentially be ready to appear at Cannes 2018, where he was last seen with 2015’s The Kindergarten Teacher (read review), which played out-of-comp in Critics’ Week (and has just recently been treated to an English language remake). Producer Said Ben Said’s projects regularly secure Cannes slots (both Aquarius and Elle were invited to compete at 2016), so if Lapid completed post-production in time, Synonymes could potentially be considered for comp, or otherwise appear in Un Certain Regard or Directors’ Fortnight. If the Croisette is bypassed, Lapid’s connections to Locarno or a slot at Venice could also find him in either venue.
