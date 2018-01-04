Connect with us
Naomi Kawase Vision

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #28. Naomi Kawase’s Vision

Published on

Vision

Japanese auteur Naomi Kawase is a veritable fixture at the Cannes Film Festival since 1997’s Suzaku (which premiered in Directors’ Fortnight), but whose films rarely travel to the US. Kawase has competed in the main competition five times, winning the Grand Prize of the Jury in 2007 for The Mourning Forest and Prize of Ecumenical Jury just this past year for 2017’s Radiance (one of her only films to receive US distribution, 2015’s An, actually premiered in Un Certain Regard and was released by Kino Lorber as Sweet Bean). Kawase’s latest teams her with a titan of cinema, French actress Juliette Binoche, who portrays an essayist who travels to Nara and connects with a local mountain man (Masatoshi Nagase of An and Radiance).

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Considering Kawase tends to be a favorite alum of Thierry Fremaux and she’s snagged Juliette Binoche as the lead, we expect her to be back in the Cannes lineup in 2018. Filming commenced in September, with a short break and resumed production in November.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
Nicholas Bell Top 20 of 2017

Annual Top Films Lists

Video Countdown: Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 Films of 2017
the-conversation
To Top