Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #16. Olivier Assayas’ E-Book

Juliette Binoche has a stellar slate lined up for 2018. She’s been so booked, she dropped out of Mia Hansen-Love’s Maya, who is married to Assayas. However, she will reunite with Olivier Assayas for a third time following 2008’s Summer Hours and 2014’s Clouds of Sils Maria for the director’s first full-blown comedy. Leaving behind bitter actresses and depressed fashionistas, Assayas will turn next to the publishing world with E-Book in which Binoche star alongside Guillaume Canet, Vincent Macaigne, and Pascal Greggory. After picking up his first Cannes win as Best Director for 2016’s Personal Shopper, (read Criterion Collection review) not to mention a trio of Cesar nods for Clouds of Sils Maria (check out our video interview with the filmmaker), this should be a highly anticipated title for Assayas, whose films usually blur distinctions of tone and genre.

Release Date/Prediction: Assayas favors premiering in Cannes, where has competed five times previously. The main comp at the Croisette doesn’t tend to extend itself to comedy (although Assayas’ version of ‘full-blown’ comedy will probably a breed of its own), and if he isn’t offered a comp slot we’d imagine this will go the route of his 2012 Something in the Air and hold-out for a Venice comp slot.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

