Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #75. Peter Greenaway’s Walking to Paris

Walking to Paris

It seems 2018 will finally see the release of Peter Greenaway’s next film, Walking to Paris, an international co-production about Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi, who at the age of 28, walked across six countries in Europe. Starring German actress Carla Juri (Wetlands; Morris From America, Blade Runner 2049), it promises to be another of Greenaway’s exquisitely stylized portraits of artistry, a brief break before he tackles another project about Russian auteur Sergei Eisenstein (after 2015’s Eisenstein in Guanajuato), and several other projects, including a biopic on Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch and even a continuation of Visconti’s Death in Venice.

Release Date/Prediction: We’ve been waiting quite some time for Greenaway, who seems busier than ever, to unveil Walking to Paris. While Greenaway has competed four at Cannes (1987’s The Belly of an Architect, 1988’s Drowning by Numbers, 1999’s 8 ½ Women, and 2003’s The Tulse Luper Suitcases: Part 1, The Moab’s Story), and three times in Venice (1982’s The Draughtman’s Contract, 1991’s Prospero’s Books, and 2007’s Nightwatching), it would seem the readiness of Walking to Paris would suggest a return to Berlin for the second time.