Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #47. Romain Gavras’ Mr. Freeze

Mr. Freeze

Director Romain Gavras (son of Costa, brother of Julie) graduated from notable music director to film with his 2010 debut Our Day Will Come starring Vincent Cassel. Although the offbeat title had its fans, the oft used music video director took an extended break before embarking on a sophomore effort with crime comedy Mr. Freeze, which unites him with Cassel. A former drug dealer has plans to use his illegal gains to set up a legitimate business in Algeria, but must resort to a life of crime when he finds his mother has gambled his nest egg away. The reverse Mamma Roma scenario also features Karim Leklou, Francois Damiens, and most excitingly, a rare appearance from Isabelle Adjani.

Release Date/Prediction: Gavras shot the film over the summer, so it should be ready to bow for the first half of 2018. While a Berlin slot wouldn’t be surprising, we’re assuming the French royalty in the cast will ensure a Cannes birth, most likely in the genre friendly sidebar of the Directors’ Fortnight (Our Day Will Come, it should be noted, premiered at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival).