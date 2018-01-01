Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #83. Sebastian Hofmann’s Time Share

Time Share

Mexican director Sebastian Hofmann’s debut Halley (read review), about a night guard at a 24-hour gym who begins to have trouble concealing the fact that he’s dead, was one of the highlights of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. His long awaited sophomore effort, Time Share, promises to be an equally distinct exercise in morbidity as it concerns two family men who attempt to rescue their families from an American timeshare conglomerate they believe to have insidious designs on their vacationing loved ones. Hofmann’s producer and co-writer Julio Chavezmontes is also on board.

Release Date/Prediction: Hofmann will return to Sundance 2018, this time in the World Dramatic Competition.