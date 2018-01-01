Connect with us
Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #83. Sebastian Hofmann's Time Share



Time Share

Mexican director Sebastian Hofmann’s debut Halley (read review), about a night guard at a 24-hour gym who begins to have trouble concealing the fact that he’s dead, was one of the highlights of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. His long awaited sophomore effort, Time Share, promises to be an equally distinct exercise in morbidity as it concerns two family men who attempt to rescue their families from an American timeshare conglomerate they believe to have insidious designs on their vacationing loved ones. Hofmann’s producer and co-writer Julio Chavezmontes is also on board.

Release Date/Prediction: Hofmann will return to Sundance 2018, this time in the World Dramatic Competition.
Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

