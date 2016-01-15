Through the Looking-Glass…Top 200 Most Anticipated Films of 2017: An Introduction

As we were putting together our projections for most anticipated films due in 2017, we noticed there were too many notable titles to be contained within a list of one hundred….so we’ve doubled our projection to include 200 titles to look forward to well over a year from now. These include a mixture of US and foreign titles, as well as a few notable auteur driven studio ventures.

Last year‘s “Through the Looking Glass” showcased a number of items unfortunately stalled or dropped altogether. Peter Strickland moved into some radio projects (though a period piece in San Francisco’s gay underground was hinted at about a year ago), Jennifer Kent went ahead with a title we weren’t expecting as did Antonio Campos, while Ulrich Seidl revealed 2016 will unveil a new documentary rather than his long gestating Herr Grasl. We expect a small percentage of these projects tipped for a possible 2017 birth to undergo some of the same transformations, but until then, these have appeared on our radar. We hope you enjoy filtering through these baubles as much as we did piling them on atop of one another.

Items 11-200 are available via the list below, but we’ll unveil a separate entry for our Top Ten Most Anticipated Films of 2017.

11. The Favorite – Yorgos Lanthimos

12. Shulan River – Hou Hsiao-hsien

13. Untitled Leos Carax Musical – Leos Carax

14. Untitled Domestic Drama – Andrey Zyvagintsev

15. Ineffable Love – Abdellatif Kechiche

16. The Trap – Harmony Korine

17. A Gentle Creature – Sergei Loznitsa

18. Untitled Abbas Kiarostami Chinese Film – Abbas Kiarostami

19. Dau – Ilya Khrzhanovskiy

20. Suspiria – Luca Guadagnino

21. The Square – Ruben Ostlund

22. Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

23. Herr Grasl – Ulrich Seidl

24. Untitled Hurricane Katrina Project – Ava DuVernay

25. Alice+Freda Forever – Jennifer Kent

26. Untitled Jennifer Lawrence Project – Darren Aronofsky

27. Disobedience – Sebastian Lelio

28. The Dreyfus Affair – Roman Polanski

29. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Terry Gilliam

30. Downsizing – Alexander Payne

31. The Sisters Brothers – Jacques Audiard

32. Sunset – Laszlo Neames

33. Wonderstruck – Todd Haynes

34. Refugee – Aki Kaurismaki

35. & Sons – Sarah Polley

36. Sissako Project – Abderrahman Sissako

37. Untitled Musical – Justin Simien

38. To Save the Man – John Sayles

39. The Box – Lorenzo Vigas

40. I’ve Seen You Smile – Christoph Hochhausler

41. Black River – Erick Zonca

42. On the Basis of Sex – Marielle Heller

43. Untitled Michel Franco project – Michel Franco

44. Sublime – Paul Cox

45. Triple Frontier – JC Chandor

46. Spanish Project – Asghar Farhadi

47. Le Fidele – Michael R. Roskam

48. Demon Me – Sebastian Silva

49. The Boyfriend – Ashim Ahulwalia

50. Lioness – Reed Morano

51. The Diary of Anne Frank – Ari Folman

52. To the Stars – James Gray

53. Devil in the Grove – Anton Corbijn

54. Face – Malgorzata Szumowska

55. Denial – Sebastian Schipper

56. American Express – Nash Edgerton

57. Porno – Danny Boyle

58. Bacurau – Kleber Mendonca Filho

59. Bridge of Floating Dreams – Catherine Breillat

60. The Death and Life of John F. Donovan – Xavier Dolan

61. Tom of Finland – Dome Karukoski

62. The Snowman – Tomas Alfredson

63. The Voice – Gyorgy Palfi

64. Untitled Bolivia/Brazil Project, Lisandro Alonso

65. The Modern Ocean – Shane Carruth

66. Queen of Ice – Anne Sewitsky

67. The Souvenir – Joanna Hogg

68. Birds of Passage – Ciro Guerra

69. Beauty Salon – Andrea Pallaoro

70. A Knife in the Heart – Yann Gonzalez

71. Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption – Destin Daniel Cretton

72. Midnight Swim – Benoit Jacquot

73. Untitled Dog Animation comedy – Wes Anderson

74. Is This What You Were Born For? – Radu Jude

75. Don’t Leave Home – Michael Tully

76. Far Bright Star – Casey Affleck

77. White Knuckles – Athina Rachel Tsangari

78. Superfluous Man – Story of a Refugee – Kornel Mundruzco

79. The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Dustin Lance Black

80. Untitled Rick Wershe Jr Project – Yann Demange

81. Lizzie Borden Project – Pieter Van Hees

82. The World’s Borders – Guillaume Nicloux

83. Annihilation – Alex Garland

84. Barrage – Laura Schroeder

85. Rodin – Jacques Doillon

86. Blonde – Andrew Dominik

87. A Ciambra – Jonas Carpignano

88. The Silent Wife – Adrian Lyne

89. Tiempo Compartido – Sebastian Hoffmann

90. Crook County – Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly

91. The Party – Sally Potter

92. Suburbicon – George Clooney

93. Between Words – Urszula Antoniak

94. Valley of the Gods – Lech Majewski

95. The Flamethrowers – Jane Campion

96. Untitled Tim Roth Project – Tim Roth

97. The Midwife – Martin Provost

98. Second Born – Park Chan Wook

99. Razzia – Nabil Ayouch

100. Untitled Eliza Hittman project – Eliza Hittman

101 Taxonomy – Liz Garbus

102 Tesla – Michael Almereyda

103. Molly – Sally Potter

104. Little Mermaid – Rebecca Thomas

105. Blackbird – Mark Romanek

106. Star Wars Episode VIII – Rian Johnson

107. Foxtrot – Samuel Maoz

108. Untitled Joe Frazier Drama – Ang Lee

109. Soller’s Point – Matthew Porterfield

110. The Dark Tower – Nikolaj Arcel

111. The Thousand Miles – Sylvain Chomet

112. Rachel and Gerard – Charles Burnett

113. Live By Night – Ben Affleck

114. Get Out – Jordan Peele

115. My Cousin Rachel – Roger Michell

116. Holland, Michigan – Errol Morris

117. If You Saw His Heart – Joan Chemla

118. A Gilded Youth – Eva Ionesco

119. Avatar 2 – James Cameron

120. The Last Word – Mark Pellington

121. Cook, Fuck, Kill – Mira Fornay

122. Submergence – Wim Wenders

123. Backstabbing For Beginners – Per Fly

124. Tombstone Rashomon – Alex Cox

125. A Prayer Before Dawn – Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

126. Wajib – Annemarie Jacir

127. Battle of the Sexes – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

128. Butterfingers – Barnaby Southcombe

129. The Wrath of the Gods – Robin Hardy

130. All the Dreams of the World – Laurence Ferreira Barbosa

131. Leathernose – Jean-Pierre Ameris

132. Mustang – Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

133. The Last Harem – Maryam Keshvarz

134. America – Florin Serban

135. All the Dead Ones – Marco Dutra & Caetano Gotardo

136. The Godmother – Eva Sorhaug

137. Easy Living – Adam Keleman

138. Women as Lovers – Caroline Cox

139. Enzo Ferrari – Michael Mann

140. Journeyman – Paddy Considine

141. Mute – Duncan Jones

142. Queen of Spain – Fernando Trueba

143. Hitman’s Guide to Housecleaning – Christoffer Boe

144. Baby Driver – Edgar Wright

145. Werk Ohne Autor – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

146. Berlin Alexanderplatz – Burhan Qurbani

147. The Strange Ones – Lauren Wolkstein & Chris Radcliff

148. Alien: Covenant – Ridley Scott

149. The Current Love of My Life – Tayla Lavie

150. The Pornographer – Erik Poppe

151. The County – Grimur Hakonarson

152. The Billboards – Martin McDonaugh

153. Wonder Woman – Patty Jenkins

154. Lights Out – Brian de Palma

155. Au Revoir La Haute – Albert Dupontel

156. Insyriated – Philippe Van Leeuw

157. The Tunnels – Paul Greengrass

158. The Impossible Suit – Agusti Villaronga

159. A Girl Made of Dust – Hiam Abbass

160. Khibula – George Ovashvili

161. We Watched the Sun Disappear – Jonas Alexander Arnby

162. The Last Garage Sale of Claire Darling – Julie Bertuccelli

163. Lion – Garth Davis

164. Lords of Chaos – Jonas Akerlund

165. Almost Paradise – Gaz Alazraki

166. A Knife in the Heart – Yann Gonzalez

167. The Devil Outside – Andrew Hulme

168. Le Scribe – Thomas Kruithof

169. Meru – Doug Liman

170. The Long Home – James Franco

171. Wolf and Sheep – Shahrbanoo Sadat

172. Meprise – Bernard Declercq

173. Memories from the Cell – Alvaro Brechner

174. Diary of an Elephant – Fernando Eimbecke

175. October 30 – Patxi Amezcua

176. Blade of the Immortal – Takashi Miike

177. Like a Virgin – Catherine Shepherd

178. Ghost in the Shell – Rupert Sanders

179. Journey to the West: Demon Chapter – Tsui Hark

180. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an IKEA Wardrobe – Marjane Satrapi

181. IO – TBA

182. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – Luc Besson

183. Of Dust and Bones – Diane Bell

184. Flag Day – Sean Penn

185. Attracted – Fedor Bondarchuk

186. I Kill Giants – Anders Walter

187. The Actor – Andrew Renzi

188. Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar – Fernando Leon de Aranoa

189. Snatchback – Pete Travis

190. Untitled WWII Romantic Thriller – Robert Zemeckis

191. The Current War – Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

192. Bronco Belle – Khurram Longi

193. Russ & Roger Go Beyond – TBA

194. Kong: Skull Island – Jordan Vogt Roberts

195. Felt – Peter Landesman

196. The Six Billion Dollar Man – Damian Szifron

197. The Last Word – Simon Rumley

198. Beauty and the Beast – Bill Condon

199. Miss Sloane – John Madden

200. The Mountain Between Us – Hany Abu-Assad