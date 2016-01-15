Through the Looking-Glass…Top 200 Most Anticipated Films of 2017: An Introduction

As we were putting together our projections for most anticipated films due in 2017, we noticed there were too many notable titles to be contained within a list of one hundred….so we’ve doubled our projection to include 200 titles to look forward to well over a year from now. These include a mixture of US and foreign titles, as well as a few notable auteur driven studio ventures.
Last year‘s “Through the Looking Glass” showcased a number of items unfortunately stalled or dropped altogether. Peter Strickland moved into some radio projects (though a period piece in San Francisco’s gay underground was hinted at about a year ago), Jennifer Kent went ahead with a title we weren’t expecting as did Antonio Campos, while Ulrich Seidl revealed 2016 will unveil a new documentary rather than his long gestating Herr Grasl. We expect a small percentage of these projects tipped for a possible 2017 birth to undergo some of the same transformations, but until then, these have appeared on our radar. We hope you enjoy filtering through these baubles as much as we did piling them on atop of one another.
Items 11-200 are available via the list below, but we’ll unveil a separate entry for our Top Ten Most Anticipated Films of 2017.
11. The Favorite – Yorgos Lanthimos
12. Shulan River – Hou Hsiao-hsien
13. Untitled Leos Carax Musical – Leos Carax
14. Untitled Domestic Drama – Andrey Zyvagintsev
15. Ineffable Love – Abdellatif Kechiche
16. The Trap – Harmony Korine
17. A Gentle Creature – Sergei Loznitsa
18. Untitled Abbas Kiarostami Chinese Film – Abbas Kiarostami
19. Dau – Ilya Khrzhanovskiy
20. Suspiria – Luca Guadagnino
21. The Square – Ruben Ostlund
22. Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
23. Herr Grasl – Ulrich Seidl
24. Untitled Hurricane Katrina Project – Ava DuVernay
25. Alice+Freda Forever – Jennifer Kent
26. Untitled Jennifer Lawrence Project – Darren Aronofsky
27. Disobedience – Sebastian Lelio
28. The Dreyfus Affair – Roman Polanski
29. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Terry Gilliam
30. Downsizing – Alexander Payne
31. The Sisters Brothers – Jacques Audiard
32. Sunset – Laszlo Neames
33. Wonderstruck – Todd Haynes
34. Refugee – Aki Kaurismaki
35. & Sons – Sarah Polley
36. Sissako Project – Abderrahman Sissako
37. Untitled Musical – Justin Simien
38. To Save the Man – John Sayles
39. The Box – Lorenzo Vigas
40. I’ve Seen You Smile – Christoph Hochhausler
41. Black River – Erick Zonca
42. On the Basis of Sex – Marielle Heller
43. Untitled Michel Franco project – Michel Franco
44. Sublime – Paul Cox
45. Triple Frontier – JC Chandor
46. Spanish Project – Asghar Farhadi
47. Le Fidele – Michael R. Roskam
48. Demon Me – Sebastian Silva
49. The Boyfriend – Ashim Ahulwalia
50. Lioness – Reed Morano
51. The Diary of Anne Frank – Ari Folman
52. To the Stars – James Gray
53. Devil in the Grove – Anton Corbijn
54. Face – Malgorzata Szumowska
55. Denial – Sebastian Schipper
56. American Express – Nash Edgerton
57. Porno – Danny Boyle
58. Bacurau – Kleber Mendonca Filho
59. Bridge of Floating Dreams – Catherine Breillat
60. The Death and Life of John F. Donovan – Xavier Dolan
61. Tom of Finland – Dome Karukoski
62. The Snowman – Tomas Alfredson
63. The Voice – Gyorgy Palfi
64. Untitled Bolivia/Brazil Project, Lisandro Alonso
65. The Modern Ocean – Shane Carruth
66. Queen of Ice – Anne Sewitsky
67. The Souvenir – Joanna Hogg
68. Birds of Passage – Ciro Guerra
69. Beauty Salon – Andrea Pallaoro
70. A Knife in the Heart – Yann Gonzalez
71. Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption – Destin Daniel Cretton
72. Midnight Swim – Benoit Jacquot
73. Untitled Dog Animation comedy – Wes Anderson
74. Is This What You Were Born For? – Radu Jude
75. Don’t Leave Home – Michael Tully
76. Far Bright Star – Casey Affleck
77. White Knuckles – Athina Rachel Tsangari
78. Superfluous Man – Story of a Refugee – Kornel Mundruzco
79. The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight – Dustin Lance Black
80. Untitled Rick Wershe Jr Project – Yann Demange
81. Lizzie Borden Project – Pieter Van Hees
82. The World’s Borders – Guillaume Nicloux
83. Annihilation – Alex Garland
84. Barrage – Laura Schroeder
85. Rodin – Jacques Doillon
86. Blonde – Andrew Dominik
87. A Ciambra – Jonas Carpignano
88. The Silent Wife – Adrian Lyne
89. Tiempo Compartido – Sebastian Hoffmann
90. Crook County – Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly
91. The Party – Sally Potter
92. Suburbicon – George Clooney
93. Between Words – Urszula Antoniak
94. Valley of the Gods – Lech Majewski
95. The Flamethrowers – Jane Campion
96. Untitled Tim Roth Project – Tim Roth
97. The Midwife – Martin Provost
98. Second Born – Park Chan Wook
99. Razzia – Nabil Ayouch
100. Untitled Eliza Hittman project – Eliza Hittman
101 Taxonomy – Liz Garbus
102 Tesla – Michael Almereyda
103. Molly – Sally Potter
104. Little Mermaid – Rebecca Thomas
105. Blackbird – Mark Romanek
106. Star Wars Episode VIII – Rian Johnson
107. Foxtrot – Samuel Maoz
108. Untitled Joe Frazier Drama – Ang Lee
109. Soller’s Point – Matthew Porterfield
110. The Dark Tower – Nikolaj Arcel
111. The Thousand Miles – Sylvain Chomet
112. Rachel and Gerard – Charles Burnett
113. Live By Night – Ben Affleck
114. Get Out – Jordan Peele
115. My Cousin Rachel – Roger Michell
116. Holland, Michigan – Errol Morris
117. If You Saw His Heart – Joan Chemla
118. A Gilded Youth – Eva Ionesco
119. Avatar 2 – James Cameron
120. The Last Word – Mark Pellington
121. Cook, Fuck, Kill – Mira Fornay
122. Submergence – Wim Wenders
123. Backstabbing For Beginners – Per Fly
124. Tombstone Rashomon – Alex Cox
125. A Prayer Before Dawn – Jean-Stephane Sauvaire
126. Wajib – Annemarie Jacir
127. Battle of the Sexes – Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
128. Butterfingers – Barnaby Southcombe
129. The Wrath of the Gods – Robin Hardy
130. All the Dreams of the World – Laurence Ferreira Barbosa
131. Leathernose – Jean-Pierre Ameris
132. Mustang – Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
133. The Last Harem – Maryam Keshvarz
134. America – Florin Serban
135. All the Dead Ones – Marco Dutra & Caetano Gotardo
136. The Godmother – Eva Sorhaug
137. Easy Living – Adam Keleman
138. Women as Lovers – Caroline Cox
139. Enzo Ferrari – Michael Mann
140. Journeyman – Paddy Considine
141. Mute – Duncan Jones
142. Queen of Spain – Fernando Trueba
143. Hitman’s Guide to Housecleaning – Christoffer Boe
144. Baby Driver – Edgar Wright
145. Werk Ohne Autor – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
146. Berlin Alexanderplatz – Burhan Qurbani
147. The Strange Ones – Lauren Wolkstein & Chris Radcliff
148. Alien: Covenant – Ridley Scott
149. The Current Love of My Life – Tayla Lavie
150. The Pornographer – Erik Poppe
151. The County – Grimur Hakonarson
152. The Billboards – Martin McDonaugh
153. Wonder Woman – Patty Jenkins
154. Lights Out – Brian de Palma
155. Au Revoir La Haute – Albert Dupontel
156. Insyriated – Philippe Van Leeuw
157. The Tunnels – Paul Greengrass
158. The Impossible Suit – Agusti Villaronga
159. A Girl Made of Dust – Hiam Abbass
160. Khibula – George Ovashvili
161. We Watched the Sun Disappear – Jonas Alexander Arnby
162. The Last Garage Sale of Claire Darling – Julie Bertuccelli
163. Lion – Garth Davis
164. Lords of Chaos – Jonas Akerlund
165. Almost Paradise – Gaz Alazraki
166. A Knife in the Heart – Yann Gonzalez
167. The Devil Outside – Andrew Hulme
168. Le Scribe – Thomas Kruithof
169. Meru – Doug Liman
170. The Long Home – James Franco
171. Wolf and Sheep – Shahrbanoo Sadat
172. Meprise – Bernard Declercq
173. Memories from the Cell – Alvaro Brechner
174. Diary of an Elephant – Fernando Eimbecke
175. October 30 – Patxi Amezcua
176. Blade of the Immortal – Takashi Miike
177. Like a Virgin – Catherine Shepherd
178. Ghost in the Shell – Rupert Sanders
179. Journey to the West: Demon Chapter – Tsui Hark
180. The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an IKEA Wardrobe – Marjane Satrapi
181. IO – TBA
182. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – Luc Besson
183. Of Dust and Bones – Diane Bell
184. Flag Day – Sean Penn
185. Attracted – Fedor Bondarchuk
186. I Kill Giants – Anders Walter
187. The Actor – Andrew Renzi
188. Loving Pablo, Hating Escobar – Fernando Leon de Aranoa
189. Snatchback – Pete Travis
190. Untitled WWII Romantic Thriller – Robert Zemeckis
191. The Current War – Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
192. Bronco Belle – Khurram Longi
193. Russ & Roger Go Beyond – TBA
194. Kong: Skull Island – Jordan Vogt Roberts
195. Felt – Peter Landesman
196. The Six Billion Dollar Man – Damian Szifron
197. The Last Word – Simon Rumley
198. Beauty and the Beast – Bill Condon
199. Miss Sloane – John Madden
200. The Mountain Between Us – Hany Abu-Assad
|.