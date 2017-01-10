Through the Looking-Glass…Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2018: #100-11

As the cinematic landscape begins to take shape with the upcoming editions of Sundance, Berlin, and Rotterdam, here are 100 titles of note to look forward to in 2018. While we can expect some of these announced projects to stall or be abandoned, we’re hoping many of these eventually see the light of day. If we don’t hear from him in 2017, we’re wondering if 2018 might be the next surprise title from Jafar Panahi, considering it will already have been three years since his Golden Bear winning Taxi. Likewise, we’re hoping to hear some sort of positive update on Lee Changdong, who was about to go into production on a film called Burning this past November, only to call off the project at the last minute (which isn’t the first time the South Korean auteur has halted an announced production).

But there are plenty of promising tidbits for 2018. Both Colombian director Ciro Guerra and Hungarian auteur Kornel Mundruczo will be unveiling projects from their native countries (hopefully in 2017) and moving into English language territory with high profile items like The Detainee and Deeper, respectively. Several newcomers we wish to highlight are Poland’s Adrian Panek, whose sophomore project Werewolf, about a group of children liberated from a concentration camp only to be terrorized in an orphanage by a group of killer dogs, sounds disturbing. Likewise for the debut of French actor Ludovic Bergery, whose debut The Embrace, a psychological drama about a woman spiraling into an emotional and sexually promiscuous tailspin sometime after the loss of her husband sounds like a grueling affair. The French-German production was initially announced in 2013 and set to star Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert. Since filming has been delayed until 2017, it’s no longer clear if Huppert is attached, while her international success for the equally risqué Elle might assist in re-casting. But speaking of Huppert and French-German co-productions, hope is still alive for her appearance in Christophe Hochhausler’s I’ve Seen You Smile, a WWII drama we hope gets off the ground in the coming year.

We’re also hoping to see one of Park Chan-wook’s many announced projects unveiled, while auteurs like Terence Davies and Terrence Malick could potentially have theatrical releases in back-to-back calendar years. Meanwhile, we hope to see new items from Sarah Polley, Ashim Ahulwalia, Brian De Palma, and Karim Ainouz, who would potentially arrive with new projects after a notable period of absence, although one of the most exciting comebacks has to be Gerard Corbiau with The Beach of Ostende, his first film in seventeen years.

Meanwhile, plenty of very busy, very prolific auteurs will continue with busy schedules, like Agnieszka Holland with The Kind Worth Killing, Yorgos Lanthimos with The Favorite (although a recent announcement on a television project set to star Kirsten Dunst for AMC could delay it), while Bruno Dumont prepares a sequel to Li’l Quinquin, and Marco Bellocchio may have his proposed project on Tommaso Buscetta ready to go. The creative control Paul Schrader was able to finally receive on Dog Eat Dog paid off, as First Reformed will be his next feature. And then Belgian auteur Fabrice Du Welz could potentially have his third chapter of his Ardennes trilogy completed, Adoration.

2018 also promises new titles from plenty of international masters, such as Andrey Konchalovsky, James Gray, Asghar Farhadi, and what will likely be the last film from Jan Svankmajer, The Insects. And then, excitingly, Terry Gilliam and Olivier Assayas should have film projects ready that have been famously derailed—and then maybe Daniel Espinosa may have his long gestating remake of Jan Troell’s The Emigrants ready.

This is our Through the Looking-Glass… countdown of Most Anticipated Films of 2018. Below are picks 100 to 11. Stay tuned for the unveiling of pics 10 to 1.

100. The Evening Hour – Braden King

99. The Story of My Wife – Ildiko Enyedi

98. JT LeRoy – Justin Kelly

97. Afronauts – Frances Bodomo

96. Blonde – Andrew Dominik

95. Zavod – Yuriy Bykov

94. Which Does Not Kill Us – Sandra Nettlebeck

93. Mother Tongue Reader – Jody Lee Lipes

92. The Hanged – Fernando Coimbra

91. Garden Store – Jan Hrebejk

90. The Emigrants – Daniel Espinosa

89. Peter Pan – David Lowery

88. The Last Words – Jonathan Nossiter

87. The Postcard Killings – Janusz Kaminski

86. Funambule – Cedric Kahn

85. Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Marielle Heller

84. Hard Boiled – Ben Wheatley

83. The First Omen – Antonio Campos

82. X. – Karoly Ujj Meszaros

81. Bluebeard – Lucia Puenzo

80. The Souvenir – Joanna Hogg

79. The Truth and Other Lies – Brian De Palma

78. Noblesse Oblige – Javier Fuentes-Leon

77. Neon River – Karim Ainouz

76. The Bell Jar – Kirsten Dunst

75. Beauty Salon – Andrea Pallaoro

74. Thrilla in Manila – Ang Lee

73. Mother of Sorrows – Terrence Davies

72. Uncut Gems – Safdie Bros.

71. Apostle – Gareth Evans

70. Beasts of Burden – Jesper Ganslandt

69. Untitled Courtroom Drama – Hirokazu Koreeda

68. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Terry Gilliam

67. The Last Days of Night – Morten Tyldum

66. Temblores – Jayro Bustamente

65. San Ma Lo 270, Macau – Joao Pedro Rodrigues & João Rui Guerra da Mata

64. The Son – Denis Villeneuve

63. Idol’s Eye – Olivier Assayas

62. Isle of Dogs – Wes Anderson

61. The Death and Life of John F. Donovan – Xavier Dolan

60. My Saga – Alexander Payne

59. Sweet Life – Alexander Zeldovich

58. Magic City – Eva Ionesco

57. Inner City – Dan Gilroy

56. The Embrace – Ludovic Bergery

55. Widows – Steve McQueen

54. Roseanna – Tomas Alfredson

53. Alice+Freda Forever – Jennifer Kent

52. I Think We’re Alone Now – Reed Morano

51. The Detainee – Ciro Guerra

50. Troisemes Noces – David Lambert

49. The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

48. Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski

47. Journey to the West – Jia Zhangke

46. The Insects – Jan Svankmajer

45. The Sleeping Shepherd – Frank Hudec

44. Who is God? – Kim Ki Duk

43. Traitor (Tommaso Buscetta Project) – Marco Bellocchio

42. The Kind Worth Killing – Agnieszka Holland

41. White Knuckles – Athina Rachel Tsangari

40. As Astra – James Gray

39. Deeper – Kornel Mundruzco

38. I’ve Seen You Smile – Christoph Hocchausler

37. Genocidal Organ – Park Chanwook

36. Undeniable – Sebastian Schipper

35. The Boyfriend – Ashim Ahulwalia

34. Mother of Sorrows – Terence Davies

33. The Modern Ocean – Shane Carruth

32. The Family – Mary Harron

31. & sons – Sarah Polley

30. Untitled Asghar Farhadi Spanish Project

29. Werewolf – Adrian Paneck

28. The Sisters Brothers – Jacques Audiard

27. Pays Perdu – Alain Guiraudie

26. Pinocchio – Matteo Garrone

25. Hold the Dark – Jeremy Saulnier

24. Coin Coin les z’inhumains – Bruno Dumont

23. Untitled Bolivia/Brazil Project – Lisandro Alonso

22. The Beach of Ostende – Gerard Corbiau

21. The Favorite – Yorgos Lanthimos

20. Lyon 43 – Paul Verhoeven

19. Django Lives! – John Sayles

18. Maya – Mia Hansen-Love

17. The Avenging Silence – Nicolas Winding Refn

16. Loro – Paulo Sorrentino

15. The Fortress – Veronica Franz & Severin Fiala

14. Radegund – Terrence Malick

13. Peterloo – Mike Leigh

12. The Human Face – Andrey Konchalovsky

11. Adoration – Fabrice du Welz

