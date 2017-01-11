Through the Looking-Glass…Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2018: #10. Kelly Reichardt’s Undermajordomo Minor

Undermajordomo Minor

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Writer: Kelly Reichardt, Patrick DeWitt

With a little luck, we’ll see two adaptations of titles by novelist Patrick DeWitt, one being the English language debut of Jacques Audiard with The Sisters Brothers, and the other the recently announced Undermajordomo Minor from Kelly Reichardt (adapting with the help of DeWitt), a tidbit dropped during her marketing rounds for 2016’s Certain Women, which has become the director’s biggest hit to date both critically and commercially (she recently score an Indie Spirit nod for Best Director). Her tackling of DeWitt’s text sounds like something of a departure, described as “a black comedy of manners” about Lucien, “a young man who becomes the assistant to the Majordomo of a remote castle” owned by Baron Von Aux. Dark secrets seem to be trapped in the façade, and events take a dark turn following a murder.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): TBA

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Reichardt’s last film premiered at Sundance, while Wendy and Lucy went to Un Certain Regard in 2008, with Meek’s Cutoff (2011) and Night Moves (2013) both competing in Venice. As more production details are eventually revealed we should have a better idea where she’ll land next.