Through the Looking-Glass…Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2018: #1. Lars Von Trier’s The House Jack Built

The House Jack Built

Director: Lars Von Trier

Writer: Lars Von Trier

Danish provocateur Lars Von Trier has been quiet for several years following his two part sexual addiction epic, Nymphomaniac, which was released in US theaters in early 2014. Announcements of the director’s struggle with depression and alcoholism led to an admission he’d never written any of his works while sober, until now, with a project about twelve years in the life and eventual development of a serial killer, The House Jack Built, which was originally meant as a television mini-series. Von Trier changed his mind, however, and Matt Dillon has been announced as the lead in the project, while famed Swiss actor Bruno Ganz is also in the mix. Considering Von Trier’s ambitious boundary pushing, we can’t wait to see what he’ll reveal with this latest, which has been projected as a 2018 release.

Cast: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz

Production Co./Producer(s): Denmark’s Zentropa Group, Film Väst, Copenhagen Film Fund, Slot Machine, DR, Nordisk Film Distribution, Concorde Filmverleih, Potemkine Films, Les Films du Losange, SVT.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: The Palme d’Or winner (2000’s Dancer in the Dark) was famously banned from the Cannes Film Festival following controversial remarks during the press conference for 2011’s Melancholia. But we’re assuming The House Jack Built, which will reportedly begin filming in Spring of 2017, will find Von Trier back in the fold (he has competed nine times altogether, winning Technical Grand Prize in 1984 and 1991, the Grand Jury Prize in 1996, while 2009’s Antichrist and 2011’s Melancholia nabbed Best Actress honors for Charlotte Gainsbourg and Kirsten Dunst, respectively).