Through the Looking-Glass…Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2018: #9. Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Wild Pear Tree

By on January 11, 2017
Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Wild Pear Tree

Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Writer: Nuri Bilge Ceylan

Turkish auteur Nuri Bilge Ceylan happens to be one of the most lauded director working today. The last five of his seven narrative features have competed at Cannes, all of them winning major awards (Grand Jury Prize in 2003 for Distant and in 2011 for Once Upon a Time in Anatolia; the FIPRESCI Prize in 2006 for Climates; Best Director in 2008 for Three Monkeys; and, of course, the Palme d’Or for his last feature, 2014’s Winter Sleep). Recently, it was announced Ceylan was collecting funding for an eighth feature titled Le Poirier Sauvage (Wild Pear Tree), a tale about a strained father and son. Sinan, who has always desired to be published, returns to his home town to collect funding for his dream endeavor, only to become saddled by debts amassed by his father.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Arte France Films (Olivier Pere), Memento Films Production, Zeyno Film.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.
.
Release Date: Having won awards for all four features he’s premiered in the Cannes main comp, Ceylan should be a definite entry on the Croisette in Cannes, 2018.

