Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2017: #4. Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless

Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2017: #4. Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless

By on January 9, 2017
Andrey Zvyagintsev's Loveless

Loveless

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Writer: Oleg Nevin

One of the most notable contemporary Russian filmmakers, Andrey Zvyagintsev returns to the realm of the domestic drama for his fifth feature, Loveless. Penned by his usual writing partner Oleg Nevin, it features a couple on the brink of divorce following the disappearance of their preadolescent son. Having won the Golden Lion at Venice for his 2003 debut The Return, Zvyagintsev has been a regular name on the Croisette, premiering 2007’s The Banishment in competition (winning Best Actor), 2011’s Elena in Un Certain Regard (winning a Special Jury Prize), and 2014’s Leviathan back in the main completion (where it won Best Screenplay and went on to snag BAFTA and Oscar nods while winning a Golden Globe). Considering the negative backlash Zvyagtinsev received in his native Russia for Leviathan, this is an impressive turnaround time for the completion of a new project.

Cast: NA

Production Co./Producer(s): Arte France Cinema (Olivier Pere), Why Not Productions, Non Stop Production, Senator, Films du Fleuve

U.S. Distributor: Rights Available.

Release Date: We’re assuming Zvyagintsev will bow for the third time in the main competition with this title at Cannes 2017.

More Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017

  • Lucrecia Martel’s Zama
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #5. Lucrecia Martel’s Zama
  • Andrey Zvyagintsev's Loveless
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Films of 2017: #4. Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless
Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner