Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 94. Raoul Peck’s The Eyes of Karl Marx

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 94. Raoul Peck’s The Eyes of Karl Marx

By on January 3, 2017
Raoul Peck’s The Eyes of Karl Marx

The Eyes of Karl Marx

Director: Raoul Peck
Writer: Pascal Bonitzer

Haitian director Raoul Peck, currently enjoying considerable awards buzz for his 2016 documentary on James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, reunites with director/scribe Pascal Bonitzer for another international co-production, The Eyes of Karl Marx. Focusing on the early years of Marx and his wife, who meet Friederich Engels while in exile in 1844 Paris, the trio develops their labor movement in this German and English language film.

Cast: August Diehl, Stefan Konarske, Vicky Kreps, Olivier Gourmet

Production Co./Producer(s): Agat Films & Cie, Velvet Film, Rohfilm, Artemis Productions.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: The Eyes of Karl Marx will premiere out of competition as a Special Gala at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival in February.

More Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017

  • Thomas-Vinterberg-Kursk
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 95. Thomas Vinterberg’s Kursk
  • Volker Schlondorff’s Return to Montauk
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 93. Volker Schlondorff’s Return to Montauk
Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner