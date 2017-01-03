Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 94. Raoul Peck’s The Eyes of Karl Marx

The Eyes of Karl Marx

Director: Raoul Peck

Writer: Pascal Bonitzer

Haitian director Raoul Peck, currently enjoying considerable awards buzz for his 2016 documentary on James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, reunites with director/scribe Pascal Bonitzer for another international co-production, The Eyes of Karl Marx. Focusing on the early years of Marx and his wife, who meet Friederich Engels while in exile in 1844 Paris, the trio develops their labor movement in this German and English language film.

Cast: August Diehl, Stefan Konarske, Vicky Kreps, Olivier Gourmet

Production Co./Producer(s): Agat Films & Cie, Velvet Film, Rohfilm, Artemis Productions.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: The Eyes of Karl Marx will premiere out of competition as a Special Gala at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival in February.