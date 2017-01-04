Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #63. Grimur Hakonarson’s The County

The County

Director: Grimur Hakonarson

Writer: Grimur Hakonarson

Rising to the top of notable Icelandic film directors is Grimur Hakonarson, whose 2015 sophomore feature Rams won the top prize in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. As he traveled the festival circuit he wrote his next script and collected funding for The County, which concerns a married heterosexual woman who comes out of the closet in her small rural community. Hakonarson claims the films is much more feminine than his last film, whereas that film focused on men and sheep, his next will be women and cows.

Cast: TBA

Production Co./Producer(s): Netop Films (Grimur Jonsson).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Scripting the film throughout 2015 and 2016, Hakonarson plans on filming in February 2017 in Iceland. If The County premieres in 2017, it would most likely be later in the year unless Hakonarson wishes to compete in early 2018 (Berlin, for instance) or try to return to Cannes (in 2018).