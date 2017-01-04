Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 72. Anne Sewitsky’s Queen of Ice

Queen of Ice

Director: Anne Sewitsky

Writer: Mette M. Bølstad & Andreas Markusson

Norwegian director Anne Sewitsky (who won top World Dramatic Narrative prize in Sundance for 2010’s Happy, Happy) tackles her highest profile project yet with Queen of Ice, a biopic on the famous yet controversial 1930s figure skater Sonja Henie. The Olympic Gold Medalist became one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood following a contract with Darryl Zanuck when her film One in a Million became the year’s highest box office earner. However, Henie was also plagued by rumors marking her as a Nazi sympathizer, while Hitler was an enthusiastic fan of the skater’s.

Cast: Ine Wilman.

Production Co./Producer(s): Maipo Film.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: During its initial announcement, Queen of Ice was mentioned as slated for filming in 2016, although this has been unconfirmed (Sewitsky has been working on two television series, including a forthcoming 2017 project titled “Monster”). Production house Maipo Film estimates the film should be ready for release at the end of 2017, although if this is the case, Sewitsky would most likely again return to Sundance to premiere, where she scored great success with Happy, Happy and where her incest drama Homesick also premiered in 2015.