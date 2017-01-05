Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #49. Abbas Kiarostami’s 24 Frames

24 Frames

Director: Abbas Kiarostami

Writer: Abbas Kiarostami

Passing away at the age of 76 in July of 2016, the cinematic community mourned the surprise loss of Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami, who had been working on several projects, including a proposed narrative film set in China and a project set in Apulia which he co-wrote with Jean-Claude Carriere.. At Cannes 2016, more footage was shown from Kiarostami’s experimental project, 24 Frames, a collection of four-and-a-half minute tableaus the director shot over a three year period. Initially, the project was revealed during a Lumiere tribute to Martin Scorsese in the fall of 2015, while more footage was revealed at Venice 2016 following Kiarostami’s death. More of an installation project than anything resembling a traditional film, we’ll look forward to finally seeing the prestigious auteur’s final film project sometime in 2017.

Cast: Not available.

Production Co./Producer(s): RT Pictures, CG Cinema.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

.

Release Date: With bits and pieces revealed over the past year, we’re assuming producers will be aiming for a notable platform and perhaps an out-of-competition or Special Screening at Cannes 2017 is a possibility.