Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 88. Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor

Spoor

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Writer: Agnieszka Holland, Stephen Hulik, Olga Tokarczuk

We’ve been tracking the latest project from Agnieszka Holland for some time, which was up until recently being called Game Count, but is based on a novel by Olga Tokarczuk titled Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead. Polish auteur Holland, once the protégé of Krzysztof Zanussi, is still best remembered for early 90s titles such as Europa Europa (1990) and her Arthur Rimbaud biopic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Total Eclipse (1993). Her last feature was 2011’s In Darkness, nominated for Best Foreign Language film that year, and she’s been steadily working in television, from the superb mini-series “Burning Bush,” to English language items such as episodes of “House of Cards,” and the television treatment of “Rosemary’s Baby.” Holland recently described Spoor as a female version of No Country for Old Men (2007).

Cast: Jakub Gierszal, Katarzyna Herman, Andrzej Grabowski

Production Co./Producer(s): TOR Film Studio Ceská Televize, Heimatfilm, Nutprodukce

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Spoor will premiere in competition at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival this February.