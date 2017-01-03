Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 88. Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 88. Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor

By on January 3, 2017
Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor

Spoor

Director: Agnieszka Holland
Writer: Agnieszka Holland, Stephen Hulik, Olga Tokarczuk

We’ve been tracking the latest project from Agnieszka Holland for some time, which was up until recently being called Game Count, but is based on a novel by Olga Tokarczuk titled Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead. Polish auteur Holland, once the protégé of Krzysztof Zanussi, is still best remembered for early 90s titles such as Europa Europa (1990) and her Arthur Rimbaud biopic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Total Eclipse (1993). Her last feature was 2011’s In Darkness, nominated for Best Foreign Language film that year, and she’s been steadily working in television, from the superb mini-series “Burning Bush,” to English language items such as episodes of “House of Cards,” and the television treatment of “Rosemary’s Baby.” Holland recently described Spoor as a female version of No Country for Old Men (2007).

Cast: Jakub Gierszal, Katarzyna Herman, Andrzej Grabowski

Production Co./Producer(s): TOR Film Studio Ceská Televize, Heimatfilm, Nutprodukce

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Spoor will premiere in competition at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival this February.

More Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017

  • Gyorgy Palfi For Ever
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 89. (Tie) Gyorgy Palfi’s For Ever & His Master’s Voice
  • Ulrich Kohler’s In My Room
    Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 87. Ulrich Kohler’s In My Room
Nicholas Bell is a Los Angeles based film critic/journalist for IONCINEMA.com, covering film festivals such as Sundance, Cannes, TIFF, AFI, as well as weekly film reviews. Nicholas is also a regular contributor to men's fashion periodical, MM Magazine. Top Films From Contemporary Film Auteurs: Almodóvar (All About My Mother), Coen Bros. (No Country For Old Men), Dardenne Bros. (The Kid With a Bike), Haneke (The Piano Teacher), Hsiao-Hsien (Flight of the Red Balloon), Kar-wai (In The Mood For Love), Kiarostami (Close-Up), Lynch (Blue Velvet), Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds), Van Sant (My Own Private Idaho), von Trier (Dogville), Zulawski (Possession), Carax (Mauvais Sang)
Related Items

  • Facebook
  • Banner