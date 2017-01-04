Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 67. Andrea Pallaoro’s The Whale

The Whale

Director: Andrea Pallaoro

Writer: Andrea Pallaoro, Orlando Tirado

One of Italy’s most notable up-and-coming auteurs is Andrea Pallaoro, whose 2008 award winning short ‘Wunderkammer,’ preceded the critically celebrated debut Medeas in 2013 (read review), which enjoyed a very healthy festival run following its premiere in Venice (he also picked up a directing award in Marrakech). For his sophomore effort, The Whale, Pallaoro collaborates once more with writer Orlando Tirado and snagged icon Charlotte Rampling (who snagged her first Oscar nod last year for 45 Years). Rampling plays Hannah, a woman beset by a severe crisis. Pallaoro has kept mum on the plot as the project has gone through several rounds of funding, and filming was supposed to have commenced in Belgium mid-October 2015 for six weeks (and, more recently, Pallaoro has already lined up his next gig, the fantastic sounding Beauty Salon). We had anticipated this as a 2016 title but production was pushed back from its initial announcement.

Cast: Charlotte Rampling, Andre Wilms, Luca Avallone, Jean-Michel Balthazar

Production Co./Producer(s): Partner Media Investment, Urban Factory, Left Field Ventures.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Pallaoro may have his sights on a Cannes sidebar, but the title could also be reserved for a prime slot in a return to Venice. Currently, the title is in post-production, but an expected lack of Italy’s usual auteurs at Cannes 2017 could enhance Pallaoro’s chances.