Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #42. Andrew Haigh’s Untitled Alexander McQueen Biopic

Director: Andrew Haigh

Writer: Chris Urch

British director Andrew Haigh continues his hot streak with potentially two new theatrical releases in 2017. While his first new title is the indie project Lean on Pete, all eyes will undoubtedly be following the progress of an as yet untitled biopic on fashion designer Alexander McQueen, focusing on the assembling of his infamous 2009 fashion show. Haigh has tapped rising star Jack O’Connell (Starred Up, Money Monster) to star as the tragic guru in Chris Urch’s lauded screenplay (titled Lee). Haigh, coming off his successful HBO series “Looking,” its follow-up television film plus the Oscar nominated 45 Years (which will be Haigh’s second title to be featured in the Criterion Collection come March 2017) looks to have an intense festival circuit and awards campaign season in the coming year.

Cast: Jack O’Connell

Production Co./Producer(s): DJ Films (Damian Jones), Pathe Pictures International.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Currently in post-production with Lean on Pete, it has been reported Haigh will begin filming the McQueen bio potentially in January, which will no doubt make headlines as more cast members join the high profile project. Potentially, this could be a major title in Fall of 2017, most likely a plum opportunity for Haigh to hit the Lido.