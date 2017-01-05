Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 60. Ari Folman’s Untitled Anne Frank Project

Director: Ari Folman

Writer: Ari Folman

We’ve been waiting quite some time for the latest project from Ari Folman, who broke out with 2008’s animated documentary Waltz With Bashir and presented the underrated hybrid film The Congress in 2013. Around the time he opened 2013’s Directors’ Fortnight, plans for Folman to adapt The Diary of Anne Frank into an animated feature was announced. In early 2015, the first stills were revealed but little else has been confirmed about the project. This would be the first major animated version of the famous young woman’s tragic story.

Cast: Not available.

Production Co./Producer(s): Entre Chien et Loupe (Diana Elbaum).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Now four years in the making and with no clearly defined updates on the project, Ari Folman’s Untitled Anne Frank Project may not even be ready in time for 2017. Considering his last two films premiered in Cannes (Bashir was in competition, but The Congress opened Directors’ Fortnight), we’d assume this to be his preferred platform, so we look forward to some updates this spring as to the project’s status.