Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #35. Arnaud Desplechin’s Ismael’s Ghosts

Ismael’s Ghosts

Director: Arnaud Desplechin

Writer: Arnaud Desplechin, Lea Mysius, Julie Peyr

Arnaud Desplechin has been one of the most notable contemporary Gallic auteurs since the mid-1990s, having competed in Cannes a total of five times (beginning with 1992’s La Sentinelle). Often using actor Mathieu Amalric as his cinematic stand-in, he collaborates once more with him on his latest, Ismael’s Ghosts. Amalric stars as a filmmaker recently married to Sylvia (Charlotte Gainsbourg), but as he embarks on a new project, his old flame Carlotta (Marion Cotillard) suddenly shows up. The weird thing is, Carlotta died some time ago.

Cast: Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Louis Garrel, Mathieu Amalric, Hipplyte Girardot, Alba Rohrwacher

Production Co./Producer(s): Why Not Productions (Pascal Chaucheteaux).

U.S. Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

.

Release Date: Considering the consensus of Desplechin being slighted in 2015 with his My Golden Days, which was locked out of the main competition and premiered in Directors’ Fortnight (then brought in some of the best notices of his career), chances are high Ismael’s Ghosts may see Desplechin return to competition at Cannes as he is currently in post-production.