Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #11. Benoit Jacquot’s Eva

Eva

Director: Benoit Jacquot

Writer: Benoit Jacquot, Gilles Taurand

Several months after premiering his Don DeLillo adaptation Never Ever out of competition in Venice last September, the prolific Benoit Jacquot returns to work with Isabelle Huppert (with whom he has collaborated five times prior, including The Wings of the Dove, The School of Flesh, False Servant, Keep it Quiet, and Villa Amalia) for a remake of Joseph Losey’s 1962 film Eva, which starred Jeanne Moreau (Jacquot recently remade Bunuel’s The Diary of a Chambermaid, which also starred Moreau). A psychological thriller based on the novel by James Hadley Chase, concerns a Welsh novelist who is seduced by a gold digging French woman. Of note, co-star Gaspard Ulliel previously played Huppert’s son in Rithy Panh’s 2008 film The Sea Wall.

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Gaspard Ulliel, Julia Roy

Production Co./Producer(s): Macassar Productions, Arte France Cinema (Olivier Pere).

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Production is slated for January to March of 2017. Considering Jacquot’s frequency (no word on if his previously announced The Midnight Swim with Depardieu and Kiberlain is ever going to commence), this could very well be ready in time for Venice, 2017, which is the auteur’s favored platform (he hasn’t premiered in Cannes since 1998’s The School of Flesh). If Venice is bypassed, Berlin 2018 is a high possibility (where his 2015 The Diary of a Chambermaid premiered).