Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 84. Calin Peter Netzer’s Ana, Mon Amour

Ana, Mon Amour

Director: Calin Peter Netzer

Writer: Calin Peter Netzer, Cezar Paul Badescu

Romanian director Calin Peter Netzer reached international acclaim upon winning the Golden Bear at the 2013 Berlin International Film Festival for his third feature, Child’s Pose. He’s been working on his follow-up, Ana, Mon Amour since 2014, one of his country’s most expensive local productions, with funding also coming from France and Germany. Telling the story of Ana and Toma’s dysfunctional relationship, caused partially by Ana’s mental illness, Netzer aims to chart the differing perspectives of their troubled union.

Cast: Mircea Postelnicu, Diana Cavallioti, Carmen Tanase, Vasile Muraru, Adrian Titieni, Tania Popa.

Production Co./Producer(s): Parada Film (Oana Keleman), Sophie Dulac Productions.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Netzer will return to competition at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival in February.