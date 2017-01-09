Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #2. Carlos Reygadas’ Where Life is Born

Where Life is Born

Director: Carlos Reygadas

Writer: Carlos Reygadas

Open couples relationships and bull breeding ranches form the backdrop for the latest from Mexican auteur Carlos Reygadas, his fifth feature and first project since 2012’s superb Post Tenebras Lux (which took home Best Director at Cannes). Often melding uncomfortable characteristics (repressed sexuality and/or animal abuse) through a mixture of the neo-realistic and the surreal, Reygadas has quickly become the most prolific art-house auteur, and has yet to be courted by Hollywood (unlike a variety of his colleagues who broke out on the festival circuit over the past decade. Expectations are high and details are slim, other than a woman named Esther falls in love with another man, which causes distress for her husband. DoP Diego Garcia (Weerasthekul’s Cemetery of Splendor, Mascaro’s Neon Bull) notably serves as cinematographer this time around.

Cast: NA

Production Co./Producer(s): The Match Factory, Jaime Romandia of Mantarraya Producciones, Le Pacte.

U.S. Distributor: Right Available.

Release Date: Production was well under way in mid-2016, and considering four of his last five features premeried in the Cannes main competition, we expect Reygadas to bow on the Croisette in 2017.