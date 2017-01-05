Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #51. Clio Barnard’s Dark River

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #51. Clio Barnard’s Dark River

By on January 5, 2017
Clio Barnard's Dark River

Dark River

Director: Clio Barnard
Writer: Clio Barnard

Clio Barnard became an instant filmmaker of note with her compellingly crafted 2010 documentary The Arbor and then followed it up with her narrative debut, 2013’s The Selfish Giant, a kitchen sink coming-of-age drama. Her next project is described as a mystery thriller about a woman who returns to her home town after the death of her father. Having been absent for fifteen years, she seems to think she’ll be able to usurp the property left to her but apparently somebody else thinks otherwise. Featuring Ruth Wilson (of television’s “The Affair” and a recent lead in moody genre piece I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House) and the dependable Sean Bean, it promises to be another interesting evolution for the enigmatic director.

Cast: Ruth Wilson, Sean Bean, Mark Stanley

Production Co./Producer(s): Film4, Left Bank Pictures, Moonspun Films.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.
.
Release Date: Barnard premiered out of Tribeca with The Arbor, the success of which helped her snag a Cannes berth in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in 2013. Considering she went home with a SACD prize from Cannes, the festival would be a choice return for Barnard, currently in post-production.

