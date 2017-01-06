Home / Indie Film News / Annual Top Films Lists / Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #40. Deniz Gamze Erguven’s Kings

Director: Deniz Gamze Erguven
Writer: Deniz Gamze Erguven

Turkish-French director Deniz Gamze Erguven was one of the best success stories out of 2015 with her directorial debut Mustang, which won a slew of awards after premiering in Directors’ Fortnight (including an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination). Her first project was created with the help of director Alice Winocour after Erguven failed to secure funding for a more ambitious project, Kings, which focused on the Los Angeles riots in 1992. After the success of Mustang, Erguven was able to revisit the project and snagged Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in lead roles.

Cast: Halle Berry, Daniel Craig

Production Co./Producer(s): CG Cinema.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available. Wild Bunch (international).
Release Date: Filming is set to take place from mid-December to February, 2017. Depending on who eventually gets the US rights should determine the theatrical release date, as the presence of Berry and Craig will most likely demand an awards consideration push. Erguven’s English language debut is a passion project for the director, which may push this into a 2018 release if she’s not ready for the Fall festival cycle.

