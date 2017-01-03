Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 99. F.J. Ossang’s 9 Fingers

9 Fingers

Director: F.J. Ossang

Writer: F.J. Ossang

Cult filmmaker F.J. Ossang returns after a seven year break with his fifth film, 9 Fingers. His 1985 debut The Case of the Morituri Division (L’affaire des divisions Morituri) premiered at Cannes in a sidebar, and 1990’s sci-fi film The Treasure of the Biting Islands (Le trésor des îles chiennes) premiered at the London Film Festival. Competing in Locarno with 1997’s Doctor Chance, he was last seen in 2010, where Dharma Guns went to Venice in their New Horizons sidebar. He amassed a coterie of rising French stars for his latest, a mystery noir about a man who lands in a tangle of trouble after receiving a wad of cash from a dying man. Paul Hamy, who recently headlined the superb The Ornithologist from Joao Pedro Rodrigues, is the lead amongst a cast consisting of notables such as Pascal Greggory, Gaspard Ulliel, and Damien Bonnard (the lead from Alain Guiraudie’s Staying Vertical, 2016).

Cast: Paul Hamy, Pascal Greggory, Damien Bonnard, Gaspard Ulliel

Production Co./Producer(s):

10:15 Productions (Sebastien Gaguenauer) OSS/100 Films & Documents (F.J. Ossange) CDP (Catherine Dussart), O Som e a Fúria.

Release Date: Having appeared in several festival programs, we anticipate Ossang to appear in Directors’ Fortnight or return to Locarno with this genre tinged comeback.