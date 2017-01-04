Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 77. Fatih Akin’s In the Fade

In the Fade

Director: Fatih Akin

Writer: Fatih Akin, Hark Bohm

Fatih Akin has been a fixture in German language cinema since his 2004 break out Head-On, which took home the Golden Berlin Bear. The Turkish-German director has since completed his thematic trilogy which began with that film (snagging Best Screenplay at Cannes 2007 with The Edge of Heaven) and ending it in 2014 with the less critically received The Cut (which received a special mention in Venice). As we still await seeing his 2016 film, Tschick, a family drama based on a celebrated German novel (which has thus far not played in a festival outside of Europe or Asia), Akin begins his next feature, In the Fade, which will notably be the first German language production German actress Diane Kruger will actually be speaking her native tongue. The revenge based tale concerns a woman (Kruger) who takes on vengeance on those who detonated an explosion which claimed the life of her family.

Cast: Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Numan Acar, Ulrich Tukur

Production Co./Producer(s): Bombero International, Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, Macassar Productions (Melita Toscan du Plantier, Marie-Jeanne Pascal), Corazon International, Pathe.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Akin’s last stint in Cannes was 2007 (he pulled The Cut from potentially premiering in a sidebar line-up and thus competed in Venice in 2014, a festival which also honored 2009’s Soul Kitchen with a Special Jury Prize). Filming commenced in November of 2016, so we’re assuming Akin will debut his revenge thriller once again on the Lido.