Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: #68. Fernando Coimbra’s Sand Castle

By on January 4, 2017
Fernando Coimbra's Sand Castle

Sand Castle

Director: Fernando Coimbra
Writer: Chris Roessner

Brazilian director Fernando Coimbra received favorable notices for his 2013 child abduction thriller A Wolf at the Door before directing some episodes of the Netflix series “Narcos.” He managed to spin the collaboration with the streaming service into his English language debut with Sand Castle, a war drama featuring a high-profile cast about a troop of US soldiers stationed in Iraq as they attempt to protect a small village.

Cast: Henry Cavill, Nicholas Hoult, Logan Marshall-Green, Tommy Flanagan, Parker Sawyers, Beau Knapp

Production Co./Producer(s): The Mark Gordon Company, Treehouse Pictures, International Traders.

U.S. Distributor: Netflix.

Release Date: Coimbra’s debut premiered at TIFF, but 2017 promises to be a major festival year for Netflix (considering War Machine and Okja should also be ready), so we assume Sand Castle may be poised for competition before a theatrical and streaming release. Cannes may be unlikely, but Coimbra could be a major contender at TIFF’s Platform or Venice.

