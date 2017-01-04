Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: # 74. Florence Quentin’s Bonne Pomme

Bonne Pomme

Director: Florence Quentin

Writer: Florence Quentin

Florence Quentin was perhaps best known during the late 80s and early 90s as the screenwriter for director Etienne Chatiliez, having won a Best Screenwriting Cesar on their first collaboration Life is a Long Quiet River (1988). The comedy hit would result in several other notable titles, including 1990’s Auntie Danielle and 1995’s Happiness is in the Field. Quentin began directing his own features in 2001 with I’m Hungry! For his fourth feature, Bonne Pomme, he reunites Catherine Deneuve and Gerard Depardieu (who headlined Quentin’s 2005 film Ole!), their tenth time starring opposite one another, last time seen in Ozon’s 2010 Potiche. Depardieu plays a mechanic who gets tired of his humdrum life and a cheating girlfriend so disappears to a village one day and begins a flirtation with the local hostel owner played by Catherine Deneuve. Before anything can pop off between them, his concerned family members manage to track him down.

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Gerard Depardieu

Production Co./Producer(s): Mon Voisin Productions, Thelma Films.

U.S. Distributor: Rights available.

Release Date: Currently in post production, the duo of Deneuve and Depardieu should ensure healthy festival play, which could snag an out-of-competition screening of perhaps a Directors’ Fortnight slot at Cannes.